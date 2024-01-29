New Book Out: "Peter Pike and the Heinous Hate Crime," Seventh and Final Installment in the Peter Pike Private Eye Thriller Series, by Neal W. Fandek

A white nationalist plows his car into a crowd of protestors in the once-peaceful mid-Missouri college town of Smithton. Now it’s up to Pike to find out who's threatening the Nazi's lovely Lebanese lawyer before Smithton erupts in right-wing extremist riots, again, and Pike's new baby wakes up bawling, again.