New Book Out: "Peter Pike and the Heinous Hate Crime," Seventh and Final Installment in the Peter Pike Private Eye Thriller Series, by Neal W. Fandek
A white nationalist plows his car into a crowd of protestors in the once-peaceful mid-Missouri college town of Smithton. Now it’s up to Pike to find out who's threatening the Nazi's lovely Lebanese lawyer before Smithton erupts in right-wing extremist riots, again, and Pike's new baby wakes up bawling, again.
Columbia, MO, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the seventh and final installment in the Peter Pike thriller series, a white nationalist plows his car into a crowd of protestors in the once-peaceful mid-Missouri college town of Smithton. It’s a clear-cut hate crime, and he’s whisked into protective custody by Fatherland Security.
So why is the neo-Nazi’s lovely Lebanese lawyer being threatened with dead squirrels? And private eye Pike by extremist goons? Why is a Native American Fatherland agent visiting Pike at 4 a.m.? Why has Pike’s estranged mother decided to live with him? Could it be that Pike is a new father to a lovely little daughter? With no name yet?
Pike had better figure it all out fast before the Nazis catch up to him and Smithtown erupts in right-wing extremist riots, again, and his mother leaves in disgust. Again.
Any resemblance to the 2017 Charlottesville, Va., Unite the Right rally that left one dead and dozens maimed — you know, the one where a certain public figure said, "you also had people that were very fine people on both sides’"— is not exactly coincidental.
On Amazon Kindle and in paperback.
Neal W. Fandek
is the author of the seven-volume Peter Pike series:
Peter Pike and the Murderous Mormons
Peter Pike and the Lincoln Love Letters
Peter Pike and the Revenge of the Romanovs
Peter Pike and the Sinister Saint
Peter Pike and the Silver Shepherd
Peter Pike and the Missing Moonrock
Peter Pike and the Heinous Hate Crime
--all on Amazon
About the author
Neal William Fandek
was raised in Copenhagen and Oslo by a Norwegian mother and ship-captain father, has degrees in history and journalism from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s in education from the University of Missouri, and was senior editor for Penthouse.
He has circumnavigated the globe, been an economic analyst, worked in a nuclear power plant and in the engine room of a Great Lakes freighter, for Wall Street, in a hot dog factory and on a Merck vaccine production line.
He’s also written and edited for web and print on both coasts and for such international magazines as that of the Hyatt hotels chain, Irish national airlines and Penthouse. His short fiction has been published in the Broadkill Review, Serving House Journal, Village Writer, 42nd Parallel, Crimson River, Grand Tour and Penthouse Forum.
Fandek, a Baltimore native, lives in Missouri, which provides the setting for much of the Peter Pike series.
Contact
573-239-1308
nealwfandek.com
