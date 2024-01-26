Air-Weigh Exhibiting at the 2024 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eugene, OR, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. The WWETT Show is the world’s largest annual tradeshow for the wastewater and environmental service professionals, with educational programs, live demonstrations, networking opportunities and a full expo for companies to showcase the latest innovations and technology. The Expo Hall is open Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, 2024, and the Conference is active Jan. 24 through Jan. 26, 2024.
Located at Booth #1531, Air-Weigh is proud to present a sneak peek, working demonstration of the newest upcoming product in on-board scale solutions, iWeigh®.
Joining LoadMaxx, BinMaxx, and QuickWeigh® in the Air-Weigh family of on-board truck and trailer scales, iWeigh® will utilize the first-of-its-kind iWeigh® app for all setup and configuration of the scale. Drivers can now view the readings via an optional micro dash display, via the iWeigh® app itself on any smart device, or via telematics integration.
Weights measured via the iWeigh® scale will be broadcast over Bluetooth® 5.3 – the newest version of Bluetooth Broadcast® available – and can be transmitted over the app itself or via integration with a telematics provider utilizing a J1939 connection.
Additionally, Air-Weigh will demonstrate the newest addition to the on-board scale solutions line, QuickWeigh®. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh® pairs with the new QuickWeigh® app.
The QuickWeigh® app is available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh® functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh® allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy.
Attendees to the WWETT Show will be able to discuss best practices with the Air-Weigh team regarding on-board scales, including for installation, calibration, and use.
For more information, please reach out to their team at (888) 459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
