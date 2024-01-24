Swedish Medical Center Opens 50% Expansion of Rehabilitation Center to Meet Patient Need
Englewood, CO, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center today opened an expansion of its Rehabilitation Center to address the growing demand for rehab and physical therapy services in the Rocky Mountain Region.
The larger and upgraded space underscores Swedish’s commitment to providing best-in-class care teams, tools and technology to help their patients recover from serious injury or illness.
This investment will have a broad impact; improving the care received by many of the more than 200,000 patients Swedish treats each year. Rehab and therapy services are often the final steps before discharge for people receiving care from their neuro, trauma, orthopedic, spine, burn, oncology and critical care specialists.
The expansion includes three major components:
· A 50% increase in the number of available beds. Adding more beds simply allows their award-winning team to care for more patients, potentially reducing hospital stays so the people entrusting Swedish with their care can get better faster and back to their families.
· The expansion more than doubled the size of their main gym and added a second one. The larger and additional spaces create more opportunities for patients to complete their strength and mobility exercises on a schedule that best aligns with their recovery goals, hospital procedures and checkups with their care teams.
· The enlarged space also allows for improved access and mobility utilizing advanced therapy tools to assist patients with regaining efficacy and confidence, including an Ekso exoskeleton, a Bionik Robotic arm to assist regain of function in limbs paralyzed by stroke and a car simulator to practice safe travel.
Swedish Medical Center’s multidisciplinary rehabilitation team is ready and more capable than ever to deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients. Visit HealthONEcares.com/SwedishRehabilitation for more information about their specialists and the advanced therapies they provide.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces.
As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been verified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Contact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
