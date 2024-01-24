Swedish Medical Center Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
Ranking Puts Swedish Among Top 2% in the Nation
Englewood, CO, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced today that it is among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement puts Swedish in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures and reflects our daily commitment to excellent patient care.
“We are extremely proud of this recognition,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “As South Denver’s only Level 1 Trauma Center with an American Burn Association verified Burn and Reconstructive Center, we treat the most seriously ill and injured patients and devote our full attention to not only their care and recovery, but supporting their families as well. Our team sees the exceptional service and outcomes we’re able to provide for our patients as a privilege.”
To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Unlike other hospital studies, Healthgrades ratings are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America’s 100 Best Hospitals, 180,413 lives could have been saved.*
“Healthgrades commends Swedish and its leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals, Swedish is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how they rate and why hospital quality matters by visiting http://healthgrades.com/right-care/finding-quality-care/how-healthgrades-rates-americas-best-hospitals.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Visit https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/healthgrades-americas-best-hospitals-for-clinical-excellence-methodology to view the complete 2024 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been verified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
About Healthgrades
Healthgradesis dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years. Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.
