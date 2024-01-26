Author Milagros Rodriguez Rosario’s New Book “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego” Follows Humanity as They Suffer the Consequences of Destroying the Earth
Recent release “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego” from Page Publishing author Milagros Rodriguez Rosario is a poignant tale that centers around mankind as they attempt to survive the fury of the fire element, who has awakened to exact revenge against humans after the destruction of the Earth they have caused throughout the years.
Rochester, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Milagros Rodriguez Rosario, a visionary and storyteller from a very young age, has completed her new book, “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego”: a gripping, Spanish-language novel that follows humanity’s fight for survival against the element of fire after allowing their greed to corrupt the Earth and harm the spirit that watches over them.
Milagros writes, “Se les olvido, que al despertar la furia del elemento fuego, las llamas fueron incesantes, respirar quemaba sus pulmones, la piel desprendía de sus huesos. El tiempo paso convirtiendo en mito lo que casi destruye la raza humana. El medico de una de las aldeas lucha contra los devastadores eventos climatológicos causados por las batallas de los elementos, mas soporta torturas con tal de salvar la mujer que siempre ha amado estando en los brazos del hombre equivocado, el cual se ha dejado consumir por la codicia de su mejor amigo esclavizando su pueblo mas amenazando con destruir los seres enviados por el espíritu del planeta Tierra.”
Published by Page Publishing, Milagros Rodriguez Rosario’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as mankind fights back against the destruction and chaos of fire, all while learning to atone for their past mistakes and harm done to the Earth. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Milagros weaves a spellbinding novel that will have readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
