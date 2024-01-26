Author Milagros Rodriguez Rosario’s New Book “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego” Follows Humanity as They Suffer the Consequences of Destroying the Earth

Recent release “El despertar de los ELEMENTOS: La furia del fuego” from Page Publishing author Milagros Rodriguez Rosario is a poignant tale that centers around mankind as they attempt to survive the fury of the fire element, who has awakened to exact revenge against humans after the destruction of the Earth they have caused throughout the years.