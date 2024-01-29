Author Megan Strickland’s New Book, "Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers," is a Sweet Story Celebrating Kindness, Compassion, and the Joys of Family for Young Readers
Recent release “Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers” from Page Publishing author Megan Strickland is a heartwarming children’s tale introducing four young gnomes who help an injured lizard who ultimately becomes part of their family.
Point Pleasant, NJ, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Megan Strickland, an East coast native, has completed her new book, “Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers”: a charmingly illustrated work drawn from stories she would tell her children and their cousins at lunchtime when they were little.
It seems like any ordinary day for the gnome clan. But when Liam comes upon a hurt lizard named Peter, their family dynamic changes. Liam, Connor, Maddie, and Lexer don’t know what to do or how to help Peter. But with the help of their parents, they can get through any problem that comes their way. And Liam, Maddie, Connor, Lexer, and Tiny Peter learn a strong lesson of sticking together and what family means.
Published by Page Publishing, Megan Strickland’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
