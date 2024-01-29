Author Megan Strickland’s New Book, "Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers," is a Sweet Story Celebrating Kindness, Compassion, and the Joys of Family for Young Readers

Recent release “Tiny Peter Dresser Drawers” from Page Publishing author Megan Strickland is a heartwarming children’s tale introducing four young gnomes who help an injured lizard who ultimately becomes part of their family.