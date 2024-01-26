Author Abraham Robinson’s New Book, "A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy," Documents How the Author Was Tricked Into a Toxic Relationship and Marriage
Recent release “A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy” from Covenant Books author Abraham Robinson is a compelling true story about the author’s life as he is tricked into a teen marriage orchestrated by his former mother-in-law, who was desperate to offload her rebellious daughter onto someone else, no matter whose life was ruined in the process.
Gardendale, AL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Abraham Robinson, who worked in the insurance industry after his retirement from the Army, has completed his new book, “A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy”: a powerful true story that explores how the author was manipulated into a toxic relationship, resulting in two failed marriages to the same woman.
Born in the state of Alabama to loving parents, author Abraham Robinson has earned several college degrees, including a bachelor of social and behavioral science and a master’s in business administration with a focus on aviation. During his time in the US Army and serving in various duty stations worldwide the author taught fellow soldiers at Central College of Texas and established a platform that allowed for advancement and promotions to senior ranks because of his selfless efforts to instruct fellow soldiers during his off-duty time. Upon retirement from the army after twenty-one years of service, he entered the insurance industry, earning the President’s Club designation, as well as the roles of agency manager and broker.
“This is the true story of an American dreamer, a young man who envisioned at an early age the opportunities that citizenship could offer if applied correctly,” writes Robinson. “His mother and father raised him and his five brothers in a loving, unified home, and with this strong foundation, he believed in the importance of a two-parent upbringing.
“A phone call from a scheming so-called best friend, and a mother intent on ridding herself of the burden of parenting a rebellious, immature daughter with serious behavioral issues, set off a series of events that derailed this goal-oriented young man’s path.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abraham Robinson’s new book is based on the author’s unimaginable true experience of being forced into a toxic relationship that spanned over forty-seven years. Through sharing his story, Robinson hopes that his cautionary tale will help readers recognize the red flags of manipulative behavior and avoid making the same mistakes in their own relationships.
Readers can purchase “A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
