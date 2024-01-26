Author Abraham Robinson’s New Book, "A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy," Documents How the Author Was Tricked Into a Toxic Relationship and Marriage

Recent release “A Teen Marriage Circus: Ghost Pregnancy” from Covenant Books author Abraham Robinson is a compelling true story about the author’s life as he is tricked into a teen marriage orchestrated by his former mother-in-law, who was desperate to offload her rebellious daughter onto someone else, no matter whose life was ruined in the process.