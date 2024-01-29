Author Rebekah Lassiter’s New Book "God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston" is a Beautifully Engaging Children’s Story That Celebrates God’s Creation

Recent release “God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston” from Covenant Books author Rebekah Lassiter invites young readers and listeners to take a trip down the beautiful streets of Charleston and explore major sites through the lens of God’s creativity, His powerful design, and inspiration.