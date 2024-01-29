Author Rebekah Lassiter’s New Book "God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston" is a Beautifully Engaging Children’s Story That Celebrates God’s Creation
Recent release “God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston” from Covenant Books author Rebekah Lassiter invites young readers and listeners to take a trip down the beautiful streets of Charleston and explore major sites through the lens of God’s creativity, His powerful design, and inspiration.
Collierville, TN, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Lassiter, who was born in Charleston, has completed her new book, “God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston”: a captivating children’s story that helps young readers and listeners understand the beauty of God’s creations.
Author Rebekah Lassiter is a current student studying biology and art history and appreciates the intersection of God’s beauty and design in creation. She loves art and creativity and sharing it with others.
Lassiter writes, “God has given you a mind for creativity too! Look at the ways that God has constructed human creation and inspired us to get a glimpse into design and creation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebekah Lassiter’s new book takes readers from the beautiful white sandy beaches to the steeple of St. Michael’s Church, taking young readers and listeners through a wonderous journey exploring God’s creation.
Readers can purchase “God’s Creative Design: Exploring the Streets of Charleston” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
