Authors Reverend Kenneth & Elizabeth Herzog’s New Book, “A Distant Thunder: The Storm of Peace, Love, and Harmony” is Designed to Help Readers Grow Closer with the Lord
Recent release “A Distant Thunder: The Storm of Peace, Love, and Harmony” from Covenant Books authors Reverend Kenneth and Elizabeth Herzog is a poignant, faith-based read that dissects and reflects upon Scripture in order to help readers follow Christ’s teachings and live a life in accordance with God’s will for them.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Kenneth Herzog, an ordained Episcopal priest with a masters in theology and masters in divinity, and Elizabeth Herzog, who has taught secondary English, public speaking, journalism, and theater for over forty years, have completed their new book, “A Distant Thunder: The Storm of Peace, Love, and Harmony”: a compelling read that explores how one can incorporate God’s teachings and Holy Word into their everyday lives, helping them to grow in their faith and find meaning in a world of turbulence and chaos.
“As Christians we often struggle to find a balance between our secular and spiritual lives,” writes Rev. Kenneth and Elizabeth. “This struggle can leave us feeling confused, disappointed, and troubled. We find ourselves questioning our place in the world, and we sometimes turn away from God, searching for answers in all the wrong places. However, with God’s guidance, the answer is often found within the struggle itself.
“Our book speaks to people who are searching for meaningful and practical insight on how to follow God’s word in their daily lives. The reflections provide a deeper understanding of scripture, while serving as a catalyst for love, hope, and peace to a broken world. Although intended for a Christian audience, the reflections offer relevant interpretations of scripture to all people, especially as they face personal struggles in their ever-changing lives.
“Unique in style, the reflections provide imaginative narratives and practical lessons that linger in the heart and mind. Although they follow the liturgical calendar, each one stands on its own and can be read at any time throughout the year.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reverend Kenneth and Elizabeth Herzog’s new book is a powerful tool that will allow readers to open their hearts to God’s teachings, providing a pathway to everlasting love and salvation. Based upon years of ministry and Biblical research, “A Distant Thunder” will encourage readers to seek out their Heavenly Father in times of crisis, and understand that through God, all can be conquered.
Readers can purchase “A Distant Thunder: The Storm of Peace, Love, and Harmony” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
