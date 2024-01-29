Author Marilyn Zimmerman’s New Book, "Blind? Who? Me? A True Story," is a Meaningful Children’s Story About a Cat Who Lived a Life Filled with Love and Adventure
Recent release “Blind? Who? Me? A True Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marilyn Zimmerman is a heartwarming children’s story about a cat who came from difficult circumstances but found his way to a loving home.
Washington Court House, OH, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn Zimmerman has completed her new book “Blind? Who? Me? A True Story”: an extraordinary children’s story that celebrates the life of a lovable cat.
Tippy wasn’t born into ideal circumstances and blindness resulted. That didn’t deter his energy, curiosity, or imagination. In fact, for a young cat, he had all of that and then some.
Author Marilyn Zimmerman has been a Methodist minister’s wife, public school teacher (many grades and music), private piano instructor, museum guide, and church choir director. She has worn many more hats in her spare time. Marilyn and her husband, Paul, raised four children in Indiana and Ohio during the 1960s through the 1980s. During the last 30 years, she has volunteered with local humane societies and fostered countless orphaned kittens.
Author Marilyn Zimmerman writes from beloved cat Tippy’s perspective, “I kept learning things. I loved people’s food, and each Saturday, I would help with the pancakes—they were good. Hmm!”
She continues, “And another one of my ideas was to learn how far I had to jump from chair to chair without hitting the floor. I did it! Then, how far I could stand in the doorway, jump, and make it to the bed. Yes, that was hard, and I fell sometimes. But I learned, and sometimes other cats were there, and I landed on them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilyn Zimmerman’s memorable tale invites young readers and listeners to enjoy following Tippy’s antics and adventures through his one-year, amazing life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Blind? Who? Me? A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
