Author Santa Randall’s New Book, "The Wisdom of Santa," is a Heartfelt Collection of Short Stories Designed to Instill Important Life Lessons in Young Readers
Recent release “The Wisdom of Santa” from Newman Springs Publishing author Santa Randall is a captivating assortment of short stories that address concerns parents often have about their children. Ranging from the importance of listening to one’s parents to why one must eat their vegetables and attend school, “The Wisdom of Santa” is full of cautionary tales to help keep young readers on track.
New York, NY, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Santa Randall, who retired from accounting in 2017 and is a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, has completed his new book, “The Wisdom of Santa”: a collection of parables written by Father Christmas to help instill important life lessons in young readers and set them up for success in the future.
“This book is designed to be read to your child one story at a time as the lesson is needed,” writes Santa Randall. “Most parents will want to start with ‘Listen to Your Parent’ and play the listening game. The listening game is too intense to play all the time, so set aside some time on a regular basis to teach your child how to listen. Select other stories to read one at a time as the need arises.
“... You do not want to sit down and read this book to your child from cover to cover but select each parable when needed to teach a lifelong lesson.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Santa Randall’s charming collection came about when the author accepted a job with VideoWithSantaClaus.com, which offers online video calls with Santa, and he realized that most parents often requested talks to their child about listening to their parents. This led to him writing “Listen to Your Parents,” as well as other short stories inspired by other parents’ concerns through the years, until he decided to share all of these stories together in one convenient publication for parents and guardians alike.
With colorful illustrations to help bring Santa Randall’s stories to life, “The Wisdom of Santa” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and help them learn lifelong lessons that will help them navigate the ups and downs of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Wisdom of Santa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories