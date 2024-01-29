Author Santa Randall’s New Book, "The Wisdom of Santa," is a Heartfelt Collection of Short Stories Designed to Instill Important Life Lessons in Young Readers

Recent release “The Wisdom of Santa” from Newman Springs Publishing author Santa Randall is a captivating assortment of short stories that address concerns parents often have about their children. Ranging from the importance of listening to one’s parents to why one must eat their vegetables and attend school, “The Wisdom of Santa” is full of cautionary tales to help keep young readers on track.