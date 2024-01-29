John D. DeCotis, Ed.D. & Concetta J. DeCotis M. Ed.’s New Book, “The Lions that Guard Grant Park,” is an Adorable Tale of How the Lion Bridge of Grant Park Came to be
Fayetteville, GA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors John D. DeCotis, Ed.D. and Concetta J. DeCotis M. Ed., retired educators who live in Fayetteville, Georgia, have completed their most recent book, “The Lions that Guard Grant Park”: a delightful story all about the origins behind the Lion Bridge of Atlanta, Georgia, and the incredible lion statues that people come to visit every single day.
John and Concetta write, “This story reminds us of the ideals, dreams, and imaginations of children as they grow and enjoy exploring the world around them. In this case, a historical landmark, the Lion Bridge, serves as a springboard to high dreams and aspirations.”
Published by Fulton Books, John D. DeCotis, Ed.D. and Concetta J. DeCotis M. Ed.’s book is partly inspired by the authors' grandchildren, Decio and Duncan, who enjoy visiting the Lion Bridge often to pet the lion statues. With colorful artwork to help bring their story to life, “The Lions that Guard Grant Park” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers, inviting them to relive this exciting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lions that Guard Grant Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
