Christopher N. Maclaren’s Newly Released “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ” is a Potent Collection of Stories of God’s Healing Hand
“How to Receive Your Healing from Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher N. Maclaren is an impactful message of faith that examines the miraculous healing wonders for those in dire need.
New York, NY, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ”: an uplifting celebration of all God provides. “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ” is the creation of published author Christopher N. Maclaren, a pastor and an evangelist who operates under the gifts of healings. For over thirty years, he has been living and ministering in Europe, Africa, and the US. He is blessed with four children and four grandchildren.
Maclaren shares, “In this book How to Receive Your Healing from Christ, Christopher N. Maclaren has vividly presented the following:
- Some of the various breathtaking cases of miracles of healing he has ever prayed for, which prove that healing miracles are for real even today.
- The origin and causes of diseases viewed with the microscope of spiritual wide-angle lens, which clearly expose the devil’s dangerous deception about diseases.
- Nine major obstacles that hinder the sick from receiving the miracles of healing from Christ.
- Seven types of 'incidental expenses' that someone might be obliged to meet—even though healing from Christ is free.
- The guidelines of how to pray for the sick in the name of Jesus.
- The amount of faith required for someone to receive the miracle of healing from Christ.
- What someone should do in order to continue living with the miracles of healing from Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher N. Maclaren’s new book offers a testament to all God provides as the author reflects on how believers can receive Christ’s blessings.
Consumers can purchase “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Maclaren shares, “In this book How to Receive Your Healing from Christ, Christopher N. Maclaren has vividly presented the following:
- Some of the various breathtaking cases of miracles of healing he has ever prayed for, which prove that healing miracles are for real even today.
- The origin and causes of diseases viewed with the microscope of spiritual wide-angle lens, which clearly expose the devil’s dangerous deception about diseases.
- Nine major obstacles that hinder the sick from receiving the miracles of healing from Christ.
- Seven types of 'incidental expenses' that someone might be obliged to meet—even though healing from Christ is free.
- The guidelines of how to pray for the sick in the name of Jesus.
- The amount of faith required for someone to receive the miracle of healing from Christ.
- What someone should do in order to continue living with the miracles of healing from Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher N. Maclaren’s new book offers a testament to all God provides as the author reflects on how believers can receive Christ’s blessings.
Consumers can purchase “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Receive Your Healing from Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories