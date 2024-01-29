Thomas Krahn’s Newly Released "The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises" is a Fascinating Window Into the Complexities of Homosexual Spirituality
“The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Krahn is a celebration of God’s acceptance of all as Krahn details the knowledge found with the Book of Isaiah.
Tucson, AZ, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises”: an articulate and scholarly study of key scripture. “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises” is the creation of published author Thomas Krahn.
Krahn shares, “In the Bible, there are three great covenants: (1) the Jewish covenant given first to Abraham and defined by Moses, (2) the Christian covenant given to his straight disciples by Jesus, (3) the gay covenant given to us gay people by the prophet Isaiah some five hundred years before Jesus was born.
“In the Third Great Covenant, I discuss the three promises given to us and show how Jesus, son of God, was the supreme fulfillment of the gay covenant.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Krahn’s new book presents readers with a new perspective of what has commonly been taught regarding God and homosexuality.
Consumers can purchase “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Krahn shares, “In the Bible, there are three great covenants: (1) the Jewish covenant given first to Abraham and defined by Moses, (2) the Christian covenant given to his straight disciples by Jesus, (3) the gay covenant given to us gay people by the prophet Isaiah some five hundred years before Jesus was born.
“In the Third Great Covenant, I discuss the three promises given to us and show how Jesus, son of God, was the supreme fulfillment of the gay covenant.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Krahn’s new book presents readers with a new perspective of what has commonly been taught regarding God and homosexuality.
Consumers can purchase “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Third Great Covenant: God’s Gay Promises,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories