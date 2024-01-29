Angela LaCarrubba’s Newly Released “Grow Team Grow” is an Encouraging Story of Determination and Learning Key Lessons of Sportsmanship
“Grow Team Grow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela LaCarrubba is a charming narrative that opens readers up to the concepts of fair play and teamwork as a determined basketball team looks for opportunities to grow and learn together.
Scotch Plains, NJ, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grow Team Grow”: a sweet message of encouragement to readers of any age to share in. “Grow Team Grow” is the creation of published author Angela LaCarrubba, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, children's book author, and retired teacher.
LaCarrubba shares, “Todd LoSanto plays recreational basketball but hardly ever gets his hands on the ball. It’s the same for the rest of his team, the Cougars. The exception is Colin, who is repeatedly encouraged by his dad and their coach to dribble the ball and score. There is no team play, just Colin and the ball. The Cougars are desperate for a solution. They search for a way to have fair play, learn new skills, practice strategies, and be a true team sharing in the action. This is a story of determination, hard work, and cooperation in sports and life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela LaCarrubba’s new book presents a real-world scenario that will be relatable and encouraging to young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Grow Team Grow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grow Team Grow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
