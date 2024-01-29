Erica Everts’s Newly Released “Tank Gets A Baby Brother” is a Charming Tale of Brotherly Love and Learning to Share and Grow Together
“Tank Gets A Baby Brother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erica Everts is a sweet story of two bulldogs who learn how to coexist and discover the fun that can be had when one has a brother.
Laguna Beach, CA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tank Gets A Baby Brother”: a delightful narrative that will entertain young imaginations. “Tank Gets A Baby Brother” is the creation of published author Erica Everts, a dedicated wife and mother of three who holds a degree in family studies from the University of New Mexico.
Everts shares, “Tank is so excited! Today is the day he gets his new baby brother, Teddi. Tank can’t wait to show Teddi all the fun things at the big blue house by the beach, but Tank soon finds out that having a baby brother might not be as fun as he thought!
“This book about new babies and siblings is sure to leave everyone with warm and fuzzy feelings as Tank helps his baby brother learn new things, and Tank learns that having a baby brother is actually very fun!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erica Everts’s new book offers readers a heartwarming story that explores the complexities of welcoming a new baby into the house.
Consumers can purchase “Tank Gets A Baby Brother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tank Gets A Baby Brother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
