L. Elliott Abraham, Rosemarie Abraham, Angela Abraham, Carl Scott, and Jackie Scott’s Newly Released “LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today” is an Engaging Devotional
“LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today: 125-Day Prayer Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing authors L. Elliott Abraham, Rosemarie Abraham, Angela Abraham, Carl Scott, and Jackie Scott is an empowering resource for those seeking spiritual encouragement and growth.
Braselton, GA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today: 125-Day Prayer Devotional”: a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking daily affirmation and encouragement of faith. “LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today: 125-Day Prayer Devotional” is the creation of published authors L. Elliott Abraham, Rosemarie Abraham, Angela Abraham, Carl Scott, and Jackie Scott.
The authors share, “Are you stressed and at the end of your ropes? Do you feel that you don’t have the proper tools to reach out to God in prayer? Many people are like you, stuck in their prayer life and are lost in their faith. If this is your situation, you need a faith lift. With this LIFT devotional prayer journal, your prayer life will increase in power.
The ministry leadership team of Elevating Faith Ministries has put together a powerful prayer devotional that will guide you through your daily ups and downs. Are you ready to increase your faith today? We invite you to take this journey with us as we cry out to God daily through prayers and devotions, asking God to increase our faith.
We believe what the Bible says in Mark 11:24: 'Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.'
In this power-packed prayer devotional, you will learn through heartfelt personal stories and prayers about God’s faithfulness. Come on, get your LIFT (Lord, increase faith today) today! In this book, you will learn the following:
· How to give God your whole heart through prayer
· How your prayers matter to a holy God
· How to pray without ceasing
· How to stand on scripture in prayer
· How to find inner peace in the presence of God”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Elliott Abraham, Rosemarie Abraham, Angela Abraham, Carl Scott, and Jackie Scott’s new book will resonate with many who seek a guiding hand on how to effectively pray and find deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today: 125-Day Prayer Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LIFT: Lord Increase Faith Today: 125-Day Prayer Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
