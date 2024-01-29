Kay Lavender’s Newly Released "Journey Forth: Into the Light" is a Thoughtful Collection of Fifty-One Devotionals
“Journey Forth: Into the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Lavender is an encouraging resource for challenging one’s perspective and finding renewed faith.
New York, NY, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Forth: Into the Light”: an empowering opportunity for personal study or group discussion. “Journey Forth: Into the Light” is the creation of published author Kay Lavender.
Lavender shares, “The cover is based on a dream I had in 2013.
“I am in a dense forest. The ground is covered with crisp brown leaves. Looking around, I see no way out of the forest. Then suddenly, stepping stones appeared leading through the forest. In my sock feet, I start jumping from stone to stone. Every time I would jump, these gray, slimy, eel-like creatures I will call Snipes would jump up out of the leaves and nip my heels. The ground was full of them. I froze, and would not jump anymore.
“Then in the distance I saw a man, like an angel. He was dressed in a brown suede-like skirt and vest with brown strappy sandals to his knees. He had a long stick and was poking the ground. I could see the Snipes moving away every time he would poke into the leaves. I began jumping again as he came through the forest.
“Soon I came to a ridge that overlooked a clearing. The sun, like a bright white light, was shining through the bare trees. Leaping from the ridge, I began twirling, changing from my dark, drab clothes into a white dress when I lit on the ground into the clearing. I stood there basking in the glowing light.
“The dream continues.
“I walked through the clearing and came to the edge of a mountain. Looking down the mountain, I saw a village where the houses looked like little matchboxes. Where I was standing, to my left, suspended in the air was a box of white tissues. I pulled one out and began poking it into the fist of my left hand; it turned into a flower like a lily. Then I heard a voice whisper, 'This is for your healing.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Lavender’s new book brings readers a powerful message and encouragement toward an active and fulfilling spiritual walk.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Forth: Into the Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Forth: Into the Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
