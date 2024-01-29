Pamela Benton’s Newly Released "The Journey" Shares an Informative and Easy-to-Follow Study of Christ’s Ministry
“The Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Benton is a helpful resource for anyone seeking additional resources for understanding the key elements of the writings of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.
Haines City, FL, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey”: an articulate resource for personal or group study. “The Journey” is the creation of published author Pamela Benton, a minister, mother, counselor, life coach, and a lover of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Although Pamela is a paraplegic, she has not allowed her disability to prevent her from teaching, training, and impacting the lives of others.
Benton shares, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the biblical account of Jesus as the Son of God, the Son of man, and the Savior of the world. During Jesus’ time on earth, he performed many miracles, signs, and wonders that were recorded by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John; however, their writings were not recorded in chronological order until now. By putting their writings in order, the reader gets to see where Jesus was when he performed each miracle, spoke each parable and into what town or village he traveled to next. As the reader goes on 'the journey' with Jesus through the Word of God, they will discover a deeper understanding of the things that they thought they knew, learn things that they have never heard before, and experience the works of Jesus as the Messiah who died so that all of mankind could be set free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Benton’s new book will bring a fresh perspective through chronologically organizing the impactful journey of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Benton shares, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the biblical account of Jesus as the Son of God, the Son of man, and the Savior of the world. During Jesus’ time on earth, he performed many miracles, signs, and wonders that were recorded by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John; however, their writings were not recorded in chronological order until now. By putting their writings in order, the reader gets to see where Jesus was when he performed each miracle, spoke each parable and into what town or village he traveled to next. As the reader goes on 'the journey' with Jesus through the Word of God, they will discover a deeper understanding of the things that they thought they knew, learn things that they have never heard before, and experience the works of Jesus as the Messiah who died so that all of mankind could be set free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Benton’s new book will bring a fresh perspective through chronologically organizing the impactful journey of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories