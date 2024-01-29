Teresa Almager’s Newly Released "What God Can Do" is an Uplifting, Dual-Language Reading Experience for Young Readers
“What God Can Do” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Almager is an encouraging collection of spiritual truths for young readers beginning to establish their spiritual foundations.
San Antonio, TX, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What God Can Do”: a heartfelt message of God’s love for all. “What God Can Do” is the creation of published author Teresa Almager.
Almager shares, “Ever wonder what God can do? He can do more than we can imagine, both big and small, to anyone and everyone, short and tall.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Almager’s new book will entertain, and uplift as comforting messages of faith are presented.
Readers will find an informative resource for not only spiritual encouragement but for practicing their language skills for both English and Spanish speaking readers.
Consumers can purchase “What God Can Do” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What God Can Do,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
