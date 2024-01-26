2023 JMA Country Group of the Year Southpaw Launches Powerful New Single, “Breaking Up With Broken”
Westfield, NJ, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rising country music group Southpaw has released their latest single, “Breaking Up With Broken,” the newest song from its upcoming sophomore album, which is due out in spring 2024.
The soulful heartbreak single follows their barnburner “Three More Hours” and the melancholy “Your Name.” The latter was named Modern Country Song of the Year at the 2023 Josie Music Awards, where Southpaw was also crowned Country Group of the Year. The Josie Music Awards is the world’s largest award show honoring independent artists.
"'Broken' is a song about resilience and empowerment,” says guitarist Colin McConnell, “An incredibly vulnerable vocal performance over moody country blues arrangements takes you from raw heartbreak to warm resolve.”
“I get chills every time I sing it,” adds lead singer Christine Radlmann, “and I really hope our fans do too.”
The single is Southpaw’s lates addition to the ADA/Warner catalog after their 2023 signing with label Deko Entertainment, who also represents acts such as Tiffany and the Guess Who. It was produced at the hands of Southpaw keyboardist Sean Garnhart, who is also an Emmy Award-winning sound designer.
“It’s so rewarding to get to shape a song both as an artist and a producer, especially one with this much depth," says Garnhart.
Since their 2021 debut album, “Unhitched,” Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. Radlmann was named Female Country Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 Josies, and the band was also named a top-ten national finalist in the 2021 Jack Daniels/iHeartRadio Battle of the Bar Bands competition.
Southpaw has performed along the East Coast at top venues, such as the Luke Combs Pre-Show at Xfinity Live in Philadelphia, and as far south as the JMA Festival in Nashville.
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
