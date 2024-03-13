New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Land of the Blind”
War is a terrible combination of mostly stupidity and tragedy.
Tucson, AZ, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Land of the Blind is the fictionalised memoir that tells the untold story behind the scenes of the intelligence war in Afghanistan. It follows the operational tour of a military intelligence officer working in a small team of soldiers attached to the Afghan National Security Directive, whilst navigating the orders of their overly-ambitious commanding officer and the coalition’s increasingly confused mission in the sixth ‘decisive year’ since the invasion.
“Owen’s novel captures with unique vividness and authenticity the human realities of war in Afghanistan. The vast incomprehension of the allied occupying forces of the people they had come to liberate, the stoicism and dark humor that sustained soldiers in the field, the shock of loss when a comrade is killed, the tangled politics of undercover operations and the enduring need for deep human connections … all this is conveyed in an irresistibly compelling story.” -John Gray, Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals
“The story is exceptional. It’s so rare these days to come across someone with high level military and intelligence expertise who can also write wonderfully well.” -Charles Cummings, The Spanish Game
About the Author
Andy Owen is a former soldier who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan with the British Army. He now writes on the ethics and philosophy of war, and regularly writes on geo-politics for several media publications in the US and UK. He lives in London, UK.
On Sale April 10, 2024
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/andy-owen/ for more details.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Thriller, Political, War & Military
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-434-2 / $19.99 • ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-435-9 / $8.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide
“Owen’s novel captures with unique vividness and authenticity the human realities of war in Afghanistan. The vast incomprehension of the allied occupying forces of the people they had come to liberate, the stoicism and dark humor that sustained soldiers in the field, the shock of loss when a comrade is killed, the tangled politics of undercover operations and the enduring need for deep human connections … all this is conveyed in an irresistibly compelling story.” -John Gray, Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals
“The story is exceptional. It’s so rare these days to come across someone with high level military and intelligence expertise who can also write wonderfully well.” -Charles Cummings, The Spanish Game
About the Author
Andy Owen is a former soldier who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan with the British Army. He now writes on the ethics and philosophy of war, and regularly writes on geo-politics for several media publications in the US and UK. He lives in London, UK.
On Sale April 10, 2024
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/andy-owen/ for more details.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Thriller, Political, War & Military
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-434-2 / $19.99 • ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-435-9 / $8.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide
Contact
Fireship PressContact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Categories