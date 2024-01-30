Author Rob Prazmark’s New Book, "The Olympics Don’t Take American Express," is Insider’s View of the Multibillion-Dollar World of Sports and Sophisticated Dealmaking
Recent release “The Olympics Don’t Take American Express: The Birth of Mega Sport Sponsorships, Part One” from Page Publishing, is a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at the high-powered professional sports and business universe. Author Rob Prazmark’s uniquely elite access to the highest levels of sport and business offers an unparalleled perspective on the power behind the Games and Mega Properties.
Davidson, NC, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rob Prazmark, a lifelong Buffalo Bill fan who spent forty years in the major leagues of multimillion dollar dealmaking on a global and national level has completed his new book, “The Olympics Don’t Take American Express: The Birth of Mega Sport Sponsorships, Part One. He has represented properties, from the Olympic Games to FIFA’s World Cup to Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys during their glory Super Bowl days. This is an entertaining memoir of his extraordinary career. Thus far Rob has raised over $3.8 Billion in revenue for his clients. In 2004, Sports Business Journal recognized him as the 8th most powerful executive in the Olympic Games-Worldwide.
This book is about an ordinary guy who lives an extraordinary life representing some of the greatest properties in the world, working with an amazing range of characters. From Jerry Jones to Mitt Romney to Juan Antonio Samaranch to Mark McCormack, the book tracks hunting the big game and the games that are played at the highest levels. The book could be called “Tales from the Crypt” and serves as a teaching tool for all that want to enter the field of sports and event marketing, business, and all salespeople in this country and around the world.
Published by Page Publishing, Rob Prazmark’s engrossing and entertaining book is a must-read.
