Healthgrades Names HealthONE Hospitals Among America's 100 Best Hospitals
Several HealthONE Hospitals Among Top 2% in the Nation
Denver, CO, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today that four of its hospitals are among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement puts Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and reflects HealthONE’s deep commitment to exceptional patient care.
“We are enormously proud of this significant accomplishment,” said Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This represents collaborative work by our entire system and the true culmination of our mission, which is that above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. Healthgrades acknowledgement of our attention to the care we provide every patient, every day is a testament to the thousands of colleagues and providers who put our patients first.”
To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Unlike other hospital studies, Healthgrades ratings are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America’s 100 Best Hospitals, 180,413 lives could have been saved.*
“Healthgrades commends HealthONE for their leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish and TMCA are elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters at Healthgrades.com.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Visit Healthgrades.com to view the complete 2024 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
