Matcha Design Makes the Winners List at SIAA 2024
Service industry advertisers clamor each year for a chance to win the Service Industry Advertising Awards. This year, Matcha Design brought home ten more awards.
Tulsa, OK, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This year, the 21st Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA) saw over 1,000 entries.
Matcha Design was honored to win ten awards this year, all of which were gold, silver, or bronze. "We are thankful that this year, we surpassed last year's achievements by not only winning the SIAA awards, but by surpassing the merit awards this year. We are constantly innovating and learning, and we're glad to see our award standings reflect that," Chris Lo, founder of Matcha Design, said.
Matcha won four gold, two silver, and four bronze awards:
Gold | Thea Lissi | Special Video - More than 2 minutes | ME MYSELF & I
Gold | Oklahoma Chiller | Matcha Design | Other: Misc. Collateral, Special Promo | Oklahoma Chiller Commemorative Coins
Gold | the largest privately owned bank in the United States | Website | MoneyMoments.com Website
Gold | Laflin Investigative Group | Website | Laflinpi.com Website
Silver | Consolidated Communications | Special Event Materials | Consolidated Pinnacle Trip Booklet
Silver | WATT Global Media | Website | WATT Online Media Kit Design
Bronze | 1st Church of Sapulpa | Website | 1st Church of Sapulpa Website
Bronze | Consolidated Communications | Logo/Letterhead Design | Break Through Logo
Bronze | Consolidated Communications | Other: Misc. Collateral, Special Promo | Consolidated Sales Sheet Design
Bronze | Consolidated Communications | Integrated Marketing Campaign | Race to 18K Campaign
Matcha Design began entering the SIA awards in 2010 and has consistently won each year since. Including this year's announcements, Matcha Design has won a total of 211 SIA awards. In 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020, Matcha was honored to receive the coveted "Best of Show" award as well.
Since Matcha Design's first entry in 2020, they've won:
Best of Show - 5 wins
Gold - 90 wins
Silver - 42 wins
Bronze - 33 wins
Merit - 41 wins
Learn more about Matcha Design at MatchaDesign.com.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit https://MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
