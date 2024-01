Matcha Design Makes the Winners List at SIAA 2024

Tulsa, OK, January 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- This year, the 21st Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA) saw over 1,000 entries.Matcha Design was honored to win ten awards this year, all of which were gold, silver, or bronze. "We are thankful that this year, we surpassed last year's achievements by not only winning the SIAA awards, but by surpassing the merit awards this year. We are constantly innovating and learning, and we're glad to see our award standings reflect that," Chris Lo, founder of Matcha Design, said.Matcha won four gold, two silver, and four bronze awards:Gold | Thea Lissi | Special Video - More than 2 minutes | ME MYSELF & IGold | Oklahoma Chiller | Matcha Design | Other: Misc. Collateral, Special Promo | Oklahoma Chiller Commemorative CoinsGold | the largest privately owned bank in the United States | Website | MoneyMoments.com WebsiteGold | Laflin Investigative Group | Website | Laflinpi.com WebsiteSilver | Consolidated Communications | Special Event Materials | Consolidated Pinnacle Trip BookletSilver | WATT Global Media | Website | WATT Online Media Kit DesignBronze | 1st Church of Sapulpa | Website | 1st Church of Sapulpa WebsiteBronze | Consolidated Communications | Logo/Letterhead Design | Break Through LogoBronze | Consolidated Communications | Other: Misc. Collateral, Special Promo | Consolidated Sales Sheet DesignBronze | Consolidated Communications | Integrated Marketing Campaign | Race to 18K CampaignMatcha Design began entering the SIA awards in 2010 and has consistently won each year since. Including this year's announcements, Matcha Design has won a total of 211 SIA awards. In 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020, Matcha was honored to receive the coveted "Best of Show" award as well.Since Matcha Design's first entry in 2020, they've won:Best of Show - 5 winsGold - 90 winsSilver - 42 winsBronze - 33 winsMerit - 41 winsLearn more about Matcha Design at MatchaDesign.com.About Matcha DesignMatcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit https://MatchaDesign.com.