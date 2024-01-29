A Night to Celebrate Courageous Women: NYT Bestselling Author Jessica Buchanan Discusses New Anthology with Phoenix-based Author and Host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands
An evening of empowerment as New York Times bestselling author Jessica Buchanan takes center stage alongside the host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6:30 pm.
Phoenix, AZ, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Times bestselling author Jessica Buchanan takes center stage alongside host and moderator Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6:30 pm. This free event is a celebration of resilience, strength, and self-acceptance, featuring a dynamic discussion on Buchanan’s latest release, Deserts to Mountaintops: Choosing Our Healing Through Radical Self-Acceptance.
In this second Deserts to Mountaintops anthology, Buchanan adeptly brings together nineteen courageous women who compellingly recount their gripping narratives of body image struggles, fights against unknown sickness, the trauma of accidents, self-oppression for others’ acceptance, disordered eating battles, and more. Published under Buchanan’s woman-centric imprint Soul Speak Press, Deserts to Mountaintops: Choosing Our Healing Through Radical Self-Acceptance aims to inspire readers with stories that emphasize tenacity, perseverance, and the profound ability to heal.
Leading the conversation is Ilsa Manning, a contributing author to Soul Speak Press’s inaugural anthology and Amazon bestseller, Deserts to Mountaintops: Our Collective Journey to (re)Claiming Our Voice, a rich tapestry chronicling twenty-two women's transformative journeys from self-abandonment to self-love.
This dialogue, set against the backdrop of International Women's Day, will be a powerful celebration of the strength and resilience inherent in every woman.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm
Location: Changing Hands Bookstore Phoenix, 300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Free ticketed event sponsored by Ilsa, LLC. Follow link for more details: https://rb.gy/dfo5ph
Contact
