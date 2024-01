Art and Business at the 26th Edition of ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH by BB International Fine Arts (Switzerland)

Zurich, Switzerland, January 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH (11-13 October 2024 at the Zurich Convention Center) promises to be an exciting opportunity for art lovers and collectors to discover contemporary art in all its diversity.The fair offers a wide range of contemporary art in different formats and price segments. BB International Fine Arts (Switzerland) allows art lovers with a wide range of budgets to discover new works of art. International galleries and artists broaden the spectrum of works on display and offer the opportunity to discover new artistic voices from different parts of the world.With its long tradition, ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH has become an important marketplace for new and contemporary art in Switzerland. The fact that it has been held regularly for more than two decades underlines its importance in the art scene. In addition to painting and sculpture, graphic art, photography, objects and virtual works are also presented. The most diverse forms of artistic expression and media are represented.In addition, artist talks at the stands offer a unique opportunity to learn more about the artists' work and creative process. The event provides an excellent opportunity to network with other artists from the region and beyond. Collectors have the opportunity to discover and acquire unique works of art.ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2024 promises to be an exciting and varied art experience and an opportunity to enjoy and discover contemporary art in all its forms.EventART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 202426th fair for contemporary art11 - 13 October 2024Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus)SwitzerlandWebsitewww.art-zurich.com/enOpening HoursFriday 11 Oct: 12:00 - 18:00Saturday 12 Oct: 10:00 - 20:00Sunday 13 Oct: 10:00 - 19:00Vernissage on Friday 11 Oct: 18:00 - 22:00Visitor information: www.art-zurich.com/visitAdmissionDay ticket CHF 20Students CHF 10Vernissage CHF 30Mediawww.art-zurich.com/mediaContactBB International Fine Arts GmbHinfo@art-zurich.comwww.art-zurich.com/contact