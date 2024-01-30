Author Cora Louise Jones’s New Book, “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student,” is a Thought-Provoking, Academic Analysis of Mitch Albom’s "Tuesdays with Morrie"
Recent release “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student” from Page Publishing author Cora Louise Jones shares one of her Composition class assignments while enrolled at Owens Community College between 1999 and 2004.
Toledo, OH, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cora Louise Jones, an Ohio native and graduate of Owens Community College whose passions include passions include working with children, songwriting, short stories, music, singing at open-mic nights, and of course, going to church, has completed her new book, “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student”: a journalistic exploration of a well-known literary work with personal insights drawn from her own life experiences.
The author shares, “This book is a collection of my thoughts regarding the story ‘Tuesdays with Morrie.’ Our assignment in class was to take a passage from the book and interpret it in our words, thoughts, and feelings! Also, in my writing course, we provided daily thoughts and keep a journal! My professors loved my writing, and I received excellent grades! Everyone has thoughts, and I know some of mine may or may not touch you! I do hope that some of my words may bring some insights about me and my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cora Louise Jones’s engrossing book is an insightful discussion of Mitch Albom’s work, “Tuesdays with Morrie.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
