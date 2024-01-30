Author Kathey Morris Mercer’s New Book, "The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey," is an Adorable Story of a Princess Who Must Protect Her Kingdom's Bees from Harm

Recent release “The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey” from Page Publishing author Kathey Morris Mercer is a heartfelt story of a young princess who is told by her parents, the king and queen, that their kingdom's honeybees are being attacked, endangering their entire kingdom. Using her special gifts, the princess comes up with a plan to save their bees.