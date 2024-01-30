Author Kathey Morris Mercer’s New Book, "The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey," is an Adorable Story of a Princess Who Must Protect Her Kingdom's Bees from Harm
Recent release “The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey” from Page Publishing author Kathey Morris Mercer is a heartfelt story of a young princess who is told by her parents, the king and queen, that their kingdom's honeybees are being attacked, endangering their entire kingdom. Using her special gifts, the princess comes up with a plan to save their bees.
San Antonio, TX, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathey Morris Mercer, a retired educator who currently resides with her family in San Antonio, Texas, has completed her new book, “The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey”: a charming story of a young princess who must use her special power to help protect her kingdom’s bees and save her people.
Born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee, author Kathey Morris Mercer is passionate about teaching children to read, and that passion was her inspiration for becoming a children’s book author. She has received five outstanding teacher awards from Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, as well as an achievement award from the International Society of Poets. She is a certified life coach, reading specialist, counselor, and public speaker for churches, conferences, colleges, and schools.
“In ‘The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey,’ the bees are greatly needed and highly respected by the king, queen, and the people of Euphoria,” writes Mercer. “For many years now, they have suffered the loss of thousands of honeybees being destroyed by outside forces.
“A prophecy was given to the king and queen. The Princess would have greater powers than they possess. She would save the honeybees and keep the kingdom prosperous and happy. The queen tells the princess the horrible news. Can the Princess stop the outside forces from destroying any more bees?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kathey Morris Mercer’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow Princess Khori Mikai on her journey to save her kingdom from their disastrous fate. With colorful artwork to help bring Mercer’s tale to life, “The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, leaving them wanting to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Princess Saves the Kingdom of Honey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
