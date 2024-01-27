ReadyRESALE Revolutionizes the HOA Industry with the RR2 Document Automation Platform
ReadyRESALE releases its new RR2 Document Automation platform for management companies and community associations to help simplify the process of ordering community, resale and closing documents.
Suwanee, GA, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AssociationREADY (www.AssociationREADY.com), a prominent mid-market HOA Software Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of RR2, Powered by ReadyRESALE, a cutting-edge document automation application. ReadyRESALE, a cloud-based software platform, has long been dedicated to simplifying resale and closing document requests for property management companies, community associations, and various organizations.
Since its inception in 2008, ReadyRESALE has been a trusted partner for Property Management Companies, Condominium Associations, Homeowner Associations, Co-Ops, and Property Owner Associations in efficiently managing resale and closing document requests. With the introduction of RR2, ReadyRESALE aims to significantly enhance the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of information entry and document processing. The RR2 platform is set to foster better engagement between management professionals and their clients, offering unparalleled support with rapid responses from live operators.
Key features of the ReadyRESALE RR2 application include:
Mobile browsing optimization
Enhanced Security
Multi-Company Visibility
Tier Pricing
Multiple Permission Levels
Electronic delivery
Customized documents
Document Expiration Feature
Tier RUSH fee options
Revenue and metrics dashboard
Shipment tracking
The ability to vend Community Access Control Items such as pool passes, gate clickers, visitor passes, parking permits.
ReadyRESALE seamlessly integrates with leading accounting software systems like Caliber, VMS, Vantaca, TOPS (Enumerate), and CINC Systems, streamlining operations for greater efficiency and productivity.
"Our technology is second to none," says Senior Sales and Relationship Manager, Todd Kohan. "We have tools in place to not only help automate the closing document process, saving precious time throughout the workday, but also to bring in more revenue for our clients every single month. The ability to package estoppel and resale letters with governing documents and other pertinent material related to the HOA is just another aspect of the ReadyRESALE service our clients utilize to propel their business to the next level. Having access to our revenue dashboard to track sales and set revenue goals helps keep the focus on creating success and providing what document customers need to fulfill their requests. Together with our zero fee account implementation and our free customer care and tech support, our clients thrive using the ReadyRESALE service in more ways than one. What used to take an employee hours to complete is now within minutes. Our team is here to work for you. We strive to create a mutually beneficial relationship that grows with your business and helps alleviate the workload associated with this aspect of your business."
Say goodbye to manual processes that hinder your company's growth.
ReadyRESALE utilizes an intelligent learning database to automate the questionnaire process, ensuring fast and consistent outcomes every time. Whether your company or association is large or small, our comprehensive software allows users to access the required documents quickly and effortlessly on any device.
The RR2 Resale Document Automation Platform represents a monumental leap forward for the HOA industry, offering a comprehensive solution to the challenges of document management. With ReadyRESALE, managing resale and closing documents has never been easier. For more information and to experience the power of RR2, visit ReadyRESALE today.
About AssociationREADY
AssociationREADY is a leading mid-market HOA software company based in Suwanee, Georgia. With a dedication to innovation and efficiency, we provide software solutions that empower property management companies, community associations, and organizations to excel in their operations. For more information on ReadyRESALE services please visit www.AssociationREADY.com or contact us at marketing@AssociationREADY.com or call 1-888-497-8832.
About ReadyRESALE
ReadyRESALE is an document automation software application for property management companies & community associations. The ReadyRESALE platform gives title companies, lenders, real estate agents, and your association residents the ability to request necessary resale and community documentation required for property closing or refinancing in a secure online environment.
Contact
John Sexton
888-497-8832
www.AssociationREADY.com
