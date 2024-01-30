Author Kellie Durham’s New Book, "Silly Fluff Gets into Stuff: Getting Picked," is a Rollicking Tale Following a Teddy Bear on Many Adventures with His New Family
Recent release “Silly Fluff Gets into Stuff: Getting Picked” from Page Publishing author Kellie Durham is a lighthearted book with engaging rhymes and imaginative scenarios sure to become a favorite for school-aged children.
Alpena, MI, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kellie Durham, an Alpena, Michigan step mother and grandmother who loves the outdoors, spending time with her family, and making children laugh, has completed her new book, “Silly Fluff Gets into Stuff: Getting Picked”: a charmingly illustrated work inspired by her passion for sparking the imaginations of young readers.
Audrey, Logan, Braden, and Grandma go to the toy store for something new. A very cute stuffed bear catches their attention, so they buy him right up. Little do they know, this bear is magic! He comes to life at night while everyone sleeps. He does the silliest things! Read about the magic inside and have a good laugh.
Published by Page Publishing, Kellie Durham’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Silly Fluff Gets into Stuff: Getting Picked” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Audrey, Logan, Braden, and Grandma go to the toy store for something new. A very cute stuffed bear catches their attention, so they buy him right up. Little do they know, this bear is magic! He comes to life at night while everyone sleeps. He does the silliest things! Read about the magic inside and have a good laugh.
Published by Page Publishing, Kellie Durham’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Silly Fluff Gets into Stuff: Getting Picked” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories