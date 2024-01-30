Author Iamonewaydre’s New Book, "Look At Me," is Focused on Children Finding Out What They Have to Offer in Life While No One Looks to Notice Their Potential
Recent release “Look At Me” from Page Publishing author iamonewaydre reminds readers that children with potential that go unnoticed usually give up on dreams nobody ever saw or were too careless to see.
New York, NY, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Iamonewaydre has completed his new book, “Look At Me”: an insightful children’s story that invites readers to notice children’s paths and support them so they can start to build and finish the accomplishments they can show to the world.
Author Iamonewaydre writes, “I can do anything I put my mind to! And if you believe, so can you!”
The name “Iamonewaydre” was given to the author as an elementary student by other students growing up in Lancaster, Texas. “ONEWAY” is an acronym for “Obtain No Equal Work All Year.” Growing up, he was told that he could be whatever he put his mind to. His skills include drawing, writing, playing pool, poetry, swimming, gaming, cooking, fishing, sports, and broadcasting.
Published by Page Publishing, iamonewaydre’s inspirational tale encourages young readers and listeners to believe in themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Look At Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
