Jeff Southard’s New Book, “Year Of The Osprey: A Justin And Sophie Mystery,” is a Spellbinding Prequel That Entrenches Readers in the Rich Culture of the Byzantine Empire

Recent release “Year Of The Osprey: A Justin And Sophie Mystery” from Page Publishing author Jeff Southard is an exciting exploration of the genesis of mystery-solving ancient Roman couple, Justin and Sophie. While the fourth installment in Southard’s series, chronologically “Years Of The Osprey” takes readers back to where it all began.