Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book, “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Quest to Find Her Soul Mate After He Seemingly Vanishes
Recent release “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette is a captivating tale that centers around Jake and Dora, two potential lovers who have come to be reunited once more in a small desert town. But when Jake suddenly disappears, Dora refuses to believe she’s been abandoned, and begins to search for clues to explain what has happened to him.
Holden, ME, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Audette, an award-winning author, has completed her new book, “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel”: a gripping novel that follows a woman named Dora who, after being reunited with Jake, must discover what has happened to him after he mysterious disappears following their reunion in a small, southwest town in the desert.
Born and raised in California, author Priscilla Audette received her bachelor’s degree from UCLA and her master’s degree in English from North Dakota State University. Priscilla’s previous novels have received multiple accolades, such as “Seismic Influences,” which won first place in the LuckyCinda Book Contest in 2013. “Court Appointed” was a Beverly Hills Book Award winner in 2016, and “Lost,” released in 2018, was a finalist in the 2018 International Book Awards—inspirational category. Her novel “Letters from Grace” was released in the summer of 2020 and received the 2021 Independent Press Award: Distinguished Favorite for Contemporary Novel. “Real Texas Roadhouses,” released in 2022, was a winning title in the adventure: general category of the 2022 American Fiction Awards sponsored by American Book Fest. The author has lived in California, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Maine, where she currently makes her home.
“Now that the pandemic has somewhat subsided, Dora has decided to take a page out of Jake’s book and, emulating his lifestyle, becomes a rambler too,” shares Priscilla. “But rather than divesting herself of all her possessions and taking off on foot, she buys a small RV and drives off into the heart of this great country to see what adventures it has to offer. Fate intervenes, and Jake and Dora meet once again, only to have him mysteriously disappear the following morning. False accusations, mistaken identities, and being a victim of circumstances all play a part in the disappearance. Refusing to believe she had been abandoned in a dusty little town by a man she thought she knew, Dora sifts through clues to try to solve the mystery.”
Published by Page Publishing, Priscilla Audette’s enthralling tale is the third entry in the author’s “Jake and Dora” series, following “Sheltering in Place” and “Three Wednesdays” and will put Jake and Dora’s relationship to the ultimate test as a happy reunion quickly turns into a missing person’s case. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Priscilla weaves an unforgettable tale that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
