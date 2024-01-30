Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book, “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Quest to Find Her Soul Mate After He Seemingly Vanishes

Recent release “One Weekend in Tombstone: A Jake and Dora Novel” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette is a captivating tale that centers around Jake and Dora, two potential lovers who have come to be reunited once more in a small desert town. But when Jake suddenly disappears, Dora refuses to believe she’s been abandoned, and begins to search for clues to explain what has happened to him.