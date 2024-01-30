Author Pastor Jack H. Jones’s New Book, "How God Used a Hillbilly Preacher," Reminds Readers That God Wants Man to be Happy, Healthy, and in Harmony with Him
Recent release “How God Used a Hillbilly Preacher” from Covenant Books author Pastor Jack H. Jones strives to awaken the interest of many to seek and find this full salvation that Jesus purchased for all.
Narvon, PA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Jack H. Jones, who was born and raised in a small town called Skelton, West Virginia, has completed his new book, “How God Used a Hillbilly Preacher”: a stirring work that guides readers toward a stronger relationship with God.
Pastor Jack H. Jones is the son of a coal miner. His formal education at Skelton Grade School was eight years, then Beckley High, then Woodrow Wilson High.
He then received Ministerial training at “the school of the Bible,” in Atlanta, Georgia. He maintains that his best training on his knees was fasting and praying to be taught by the Holy Spirit. He is now retired after fifty years and living with his daughter, Sandra, and her husband, Jeff, in Narvon Pennsylvania.
Jones writes, “As far back as I can remember, perhaps in the fifties, I began to see a departing from the faith that God gave unto the church. This faith is not cheap. It cost the man something—no, not just something—but all he is. He must die unto himself and the world, and God must become his all and all. He must be crucified with Christ, and until he is, he will not receive this anointing.”
He continues, “God made this power available to the church, particularly to the preachers. This power is to be their credentials and proof that God sent them. This power also was for signs to attract the poor sinner to God’s power and love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Jack H. Jones’s extraordinary work seeks to alert the world to its shortcomings to live up to the ideals of God.
Readers can purchase “How God Used a Hillbilly Preacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Pastor Jack H. Jones is the son of a coal miner. His formal education at Skelton Grade School was eight years, then Beckley High, then Woodrow Wilson High.
He then received Ministerial training at “the school of the Bible,” in Atlanta, Georgia. He maintains that his best training on his knees was fasting and praying to be taught by the Holy Spirit. He is now retired after fifty years and living with his daughter, Sandra, and her husband, Jeff, in Narvon Pennsylvania.
Jones writes, “As far back as I can remember, perhaps in the fifties, I began to see a departing from the faith that God gave unto the church. This faith is not cheap. It cost the man something—no, not just something—but all he is. He must die unto himself and the world, and God must become his all and all. He must be crucified with Christ, and until he is, he will not receive this anointing.”
He continues, “God made this power available to the church, particularly to the preachers. This power is to be their credentials and proof that God sent them. This power also was for signs to attract the poor sinner to God’s power and love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Jack H. Jones’s extraordinary work seeks to alert the world to its shortcomings to live up to the ideals of God.
Readers can purchase “How God Used a Hillbilly Preacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories