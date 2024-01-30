Author AJ McCoy’s New Book, “The Ice Beast,” is an Unpredictable Adventure Story That Takes Readers Into an Exhilarating World of Beasts
Recent release “The Ice Beast” from Covenant Books author AJ McCoy is an engrossing story that follows the Ice Beast and the Fire Beast as they journey to Earth.
Stanley, VA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AJ McCoy has completed his new book, “The Ice Beast”: a dynamic story that takes readers along on the journey of the Ice Beast as he works to stop the Fire Beast from taking over the planet.
Author AJ McCoy writes, “Before the big bang, there were four element monsters: Ice Monsters, Fire Monsters, Air Monsters, and Earth Monsters. After the big bang, the four element monsters used their elements to make a world where their species could live in peace on their own side of their world. But that did not last long because the War of Ice and Fire broke out, and their world was being destroyed. Luckily, one beast from each of the monsters’ side of their world escaped and went to a more peaceful world. That world was Earth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, AJ McCoy’s new book invites readers to discover whether the Fire Beast will prevail or the Ice Beast will save the planet.
Readers can purchase “The Ice Beast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
