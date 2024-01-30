Author Michael G. Whitely, Sr.’s New Book, “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman,” Shares the Background and Career of a Door-to-Door Salesman Named Burt
Recent release “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael G. Whitely, Sr. is a fascinating account that shares the highs and lows of the life of a door-to-door salesman named Burt.
Fort Smith, AR, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael G. Whitely, Sr. has completed his new book, “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman”: a striking narrative that takes readers along on the life journey of a door-to-door salesman named Burt.
At seven years old, Burt felt abandoned by his parents, who migrated to England with the promise of sooner than later bringing their seven children, who had been scattered out to family members on both sides of the family. Along with his three younger siblings, he was placed under the care of his mother’s half-sister in the parish of Saint Catherine.
After enduring almost two years of hell, he was rescued by Aunt Edna, who found a home for him in Kingston with her cousin, thereby putting him on the course that would prepare him for the life he would later experience in America, that of a door-to-door salesman.
Author Michael G. Whitely, Sr. writes, “One day, a truck pulled up to our house, taking all our furniture, leaving only the mattress. It was the bailiff sent by the landlord because we could not afford to pay the rent. My father actually won the only fight I witnessed him in. A man, really an older boy in his early twenties, cursed my dad, throwing a bottle at him, which missed, hitting the light pole. My dad, with a club in hand, chased him up the street but could not catch him. Things got better for us after his brother Uncle Ken came into the picture.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael G. Whitely, Sr.’s meaningful tale allows readers to glimpse the world from Burt’s perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
At seven years old, Burt felt abandoned by his parents, who migrated to England with the promise of sooner than later bringing their seven children, who had been scattered out to family members on both sides of the family. Along with his three younger siblings, he was placed under the care of his mother’s half-sister in the parish of Saint Catherine.
After enduring almost two years of hell, he was rescued by Aunt Edna, who found a home for him in Kingston with her cousin, thereby putting him on the course that would prepare him for the life he would later experience in America, that of a door-to-door salesman.
Author Michael G. Whitely, Sr. writes, “One day, a truck pulled up to our house, taking all our furniture, leaving only the mattress. It was the bailiff sent by the landlord because we could not afford to pay the rent. My father actually won the only fight I witnessed him in. A man, really an older boy in his early twenties, cursed my dad, throwing a bottle at him, which missed, hitting the light pole. My dad, with a club in hand, chased him up the street but could not catch him. Things got better for us after his brother Uncle Ken came into the picture.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael G. Whitely, Sr.’s meaningful tale allows readers to glimpse the world from Burt’s perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories