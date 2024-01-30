Author Michael G. Whitely, Sr.’s New Book, “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman,” Shares the Background and Career of a Door-to-Door Salesman Named Burt

Recent release “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael G. Whitely, Sr. is a fascinating account that shares the highs and lows of the life of a door-to-door salesman named Burt.