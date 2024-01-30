Author Jacqueline Williams’s New Book, “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir,” Explores the Multiple Roles That a Military Spouse Must Often Undertake
Recent release “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacqueline Williams is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that reveals what life as a military spouse can be like, and the responsibilities the author undertook in order to manage her family as well as support her active-duty husband.
Fayetteville, NC, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Williams, who has worked in the healthcare profession all her life, has completed her new book, “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir”: a powerful true story documenting the author’s experiences as a military spouse, and the ups and downs she experienced while living the military family life.
Originally from Asbury Park, New Jersey, author Jacqueline Williams currently resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and has worked as a registered nurse in a long-term care setting. The author holds a love for the arts, including dance, musicals, theater, and television, and has been writing for many years. She first started writing poetry and published a poem dedicated to her mom many years ago. Williams is a proud single mother of two boys, twenty-four and seventeen, and is an advocate for her sons, especially her youngest who is autistic. Both of her children are the love of her life and God’s greatest gift to her.
“This book tells the story of a young woman’s journey in life while being a military spouse,” shares Williams. “The reader will experience how amazing and challenging military life can be. The book shows the many military roles a spouse will have to claim/hold while supporting the active soldier/family while trying to find herself in the mix of it all. This book will empower, inspire, and most of all prepare anyone who may one day be a military spouse.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacqueline Williams’s enlightening tale is sure to resonate with those who have also experienced military life, while helping readers who are unfamiliar with it discover just how challenging and rewarding it can be. Heartfelt and poignant, Williams weaves together the perfect blend of humor and sincerity in this impactful and true story of what being a military spouse is all about.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
