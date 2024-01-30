Author Jacqueline Williams’s New Book, “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir,” Explores the Multiple Roles That a Military Spouse Must Often Undertake

Recent release “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacqueline Williams is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that reveals what life as a military spouse can be like, and the responsibilities the author undertook in order to manage her family as well as support her active-duty husband.