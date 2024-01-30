Author Tessa Young’s New Book, "City Limits," is a Captivating Post-Apocalyptic Tale That Follows the One Unassuming Man Who Can Save the World
Recent release “City Limits” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tessa Young is a thought-provoking novel that follows Sal, who finds himself in the middle of the madness under an oppressive system.
Newport, RI, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tessa Young has completed her new book, “City Limits”: a compelling work that introduces Sal, who watches from a rooftop and dreams of a different world, a world not confined to four walls, not dictated by technology and uniformity.
A woman comes to him and offers a deal he can’t refuse: write to set the city free. Sal soon finds himself in an underground headquarters of a group of “individuals” working to dismantle the system and reestablish the power of the people—or so he thinks.
As tensions begin to rise, Sal quickly realizes that he has put his life on the line and begins to slip slowly into neurosis. To win the metaphoric game of chess, he blindly accepts to play.
Author Tessa Young writes, “Three thirty in the morning was my time of day. The city was always still at this time—as if all life had stopped. The silence of the early morning hours—when everyone was asleep in bed—provided for clarity, which led to utter inspiration. I could breathe for once; I could sit in stillness with no distractions, without the fear of being reprimanded, although the fear of being watched was always there, omnipresent.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tessa Young’s suspenseful tale invites readers to follow along as Sal tries to keep his sanity in check while working as hard as he can to find a way to end the madness.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “City Limits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
