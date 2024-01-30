Robert A. Branch MD FRCP and Michelle L. Steimer PhD, LLC, NCC LPC’s New Book, “Micro-Community-Based Participatory Research Health Science Projects,” is Released
Pittsburgh, PA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Robert A. Branch MD FRCP, a physician educator, and Michelle L. Steimer PhD, LLC, a counselor, educator, and committed academic, have completed their most recent book, “Micro-Community-Based Participatory Research Health Science Projects, to Problem-solve and Build Leadership skills in Children at risk of ACES in extreme Urban Poverty: The Orenda Approach”: a fascinating overview of the method designed by the authors in order to bridge the educational gap for at-risk youths who are often left behind by academic circles.
Dr. Branch and Dr. Steimer share, “We describe the foundational base and health and education process to interface science and health learning for vulnerable adolescents, who live in extreme urban poverty in the US, ‘the forgotten children’, to manage emotional and social barriers at this critical stage of their lives. These children live in neighborhoods concentrated with dysfunctional families many with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). They are at risk for complications of personal and environmental factors while still adolescents. They lack the opportunity to build resilience and leadership to overcome these challenges. We integrate experiential learning approaches between contemporary physician health and K-12 science learning pedagogy to emphasize the value of science to a community. Our experiences are presented of challenges faced and barriers overcome over 4-years in over 100 adolescents in different extreme neighborhoods of poverty in the rust belt city of Pittsburgh.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert A. Branch MD FRCP and Michelle L. Steimer PhD, LLC’s book is a compelling tool that will help educators of all backgrounds gain a better understanding of the proven methods that can better help at-risk students develop the leadership skills required for a future of success. Drawing on their years of professional knowledge, authors Branch and Steimer present their research and findings in the hope of evening the academic playing field so that students from all walks of life will have the same advantages and opportunities as their peers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Micro-Community-Based Participatory Research Health Science Projects, to Problem-solve and Build Leadership skills in Children at risk of ACES in extreme Urban Poverty: The Orenda Approach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
