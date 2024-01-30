Kathleen A. Carter’s New Book, "Mr. Downy and Miss Blue," is a Heartfelt Tale About the Importance of Being Brave & Learning to Make Friends with Those Who Are Different
Grand Blanc, MI, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen A. Carter, an educator and a lifelong lover of animals, has completed her most recent book, “Mr. Downy and Miss Blue”: an adorable tale of a woodpecker whose everyday routine is disrupted when he spots a new bird in his garden that looks just like him, but to his surprise is actually nothing like himself at all.
Originally from Lafayette, Indiana, author Kathleen A. Carter studied at Purdue University, during which time she was a tutor in the school’s nationally acclaimed writing lab and earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary English education. Carter also studied creative writing at Purdue and later earned her master’s degree in secondary administration. Afterwards, the author taught high-school and middle-school English and special education, served as assistant principal at both levels, and then became a middle-school principal in Indianapolis. She later transitioned to the central office where she focused on curriculum and instruction as director of secondary education. Currently, Carter lives with her husband in Michigan and spends as much time as possible laughing and playing with her beloved children and grandchildren.
“Mr. Dawson Downy loved his woodpecker life,” writes Carter. “He was a happy bird who enjoyed his friends and neighbors like Mr. Clarence Cardinal, Ms. Bella Bluejay, and Mr. Grantham Goldfinch—and all of his other feathered and furry pals who played in the welcoming trees, deep grass, and colorful flowers that made up Miss Blue’s backyard.
“But on this special day, among all his everyday special days, Mr. Downy’s woodpecker life—and Miss B’s world—were going to quickly change when he tried to greet a new bird in Miss B’s garden, a bird that looked remarkably like him—or so he thought.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen A. Carter’s book invites readers to join the author as she turns a lovely week in her life, and the life of an endearing woodpecker, into a charming story about dealing with unexpected challenges, taking deep breaths when one needs to be brave, and making special friends with those who might be different.
With vibrant and eye-catching artwork by illustrator Helen Gottberg, which helps to bring Carter’s tale to life, “Mr. Downy and Miss Blue” is an endearing tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them back to experience this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mr. Downy and Miss Blue” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
