Bunny Berman, LCSW’s New Book, “If My Couch Could Talk: Sobriety through Passion and Purpose,” Centers Around a Therapist’s Couch & Its Mission to Help People in Therapy
New York, NY, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bunny Berman, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker for over thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “If My Couch Could Talk: Sobriety through Passion and Purpose”: a fascinating tale told from the point of view of the author’s therapy couch, recounting how it has helped multiple people facing the disease of addiction.
A graduate of Michigan State University, author Bunny Berman, LCSW holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. She has a passion for helping individuals, especially those with substance use disorders, to find their own passion and purpose to live sober, healthy, and productive lives.
The author has been an integral part of developing clinical programs and takes pride in her ability to connect to people in all walks of life and seeing the world through their eyes to assist them in finding their true selves. When not helping others or writing her next book, you will find Bunny spending time with her children, grandchildren, and fiancé, as her family is what fuels her passion.
“On the coldest night in Florida, in January 2022, this book came alive as I was camping in a covered wagon with a close friend,” writes Berman. “It is intended to be a unique and creative way to understand how essential it is to find your passion and purpose, no matter how damaged one might feel, to live a life substance free. This is a true account of what it’s like to be on the journey of recovery with a myriad of people. It is an outside-the-box perspective narrated by the couch that has been an integral part of each person’s journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bunny Berman, LCSW’s book is a hopeful, emotionally captivating book designed to educate readers on the disease of addiction, and the dynamics of their loved ones struggling to live a clean and sober life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If My Couch Could Talk: Sobriety through Passion and Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A graduate of Michigan State University, author Bunny Berman, LCSW holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. She has a passion for helping individuals, especially those with substance use disorders, to find their own passion and purpose to live sober, healthy, and productive lives.
The author has been an integral part of developing clinical programs and takes pride in her ability to connect to people in all walks of life and seeing the world through their eyes to assist them in finding their true selves. When not helping others or writing her next book, you will find Bunny spending time with her children, grandchildren, and fiancé, as her family is what fuels her passion.
“On the coldest night in Florida, in January 2022, this book came alive as I was camping in a covered wagon with a close friend,” writes Berman. “It is intended to be a unique and creative way to understand how essential it is to find your passion and purpose, no matter how damaged one might feel, to live a life substance free. This is a true account of what it’s like to be on the journey of recovery with a myriad of people. It is an outside-the-box perspective narrated by the couch that has been an integral part of each person’s journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bunny Berman, LCSW’s book is a hopeful, emotionally captivating book designed to educate readers on the disease of addiction, and the dynamics of their loved ones struggling to live a clean and sober life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If My Couch Could Talk: Sobriety through Passion and Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories