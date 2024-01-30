Diegon Kares’s Newly Released “The Other Side of Faith: My Story: From Prison to the Pulpit, From Lost to Found” is an Encouraging Message of the Power of Faith

“The Other Side of Faith: My Story: From Prison to the Pulpit, From Lost to Found” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diegon Kares is an empowering reflection on the key moments that led the author to a life of determined faith and trust in God.