Lauralee Ulrich’s Newly Released "X, Y, or Z...?" is a Compassionate Message of the Need to be as God Made Us
“X, Y, or Z...?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauralee Ulrich is a helpful narrative that explores the challenges of modern culture and the concept of how one identifies.
Patterson, NY, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “X, Y, or Z...?”: a thoughtful narrative for upcoming generations. “X, Y, or Z...?” is the creation of published author, Lauralee Ulrich, the mother of a successful news reporter, and a recently retired law enforcement youth officer, instructor, and emergency medical personnel—dedicating her last thirty years to a life of Service.
Ulrich shares, “Glorious insight into the exciting life and fun-filled day of an innocent child, who experiences some confusion when subjected to a group of children and their identity issues while engaging in an average school day—only to discover understanding and acceptance of self and being made in God’s image explained within the faith-filled message and loving arms of Grandma.
“In a world struggling with faith and children’s issues surrounding identity, this book provides a sense of reassurance and validation discovered and already there within the Word of God expressed through the loving and supportive words of Grandma.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauralee Ulrich’s new book encourages young readers to be as they are and not allow the modern world to change them.
