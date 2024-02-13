Alpine Dental of Rockwall Hosts Food Drive for Helping Hands of Rockwall in Honor of Poverty Awareness Month
Rockwall, TX, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- During January, Dr. Anish Reddy and the team at Alpine Dental of Rockwall have decided to take a stand against hunger in the Rockwall community in honor of Poverty Awareness Month. Collaborating with Helping Hands of Rockwall Food Pantry, Dr. Reddy and his team are hosting a food drive at their practice next to the Tom Thumb in Rockwall to address the issue of food insecurity in Rockwall's local neighborhoods.
They are encouraging patients to help their community and bring five non-perishable food items during business hours and receive a free whitening take-home kit.
About Helping Hands of Rockwall Food Pantry
Established in 1976, Helping Hands of Rockwall Food Pantry has provided hope for the local community for over four decades. Founded by Bob Reeves, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Rockwall, Helping Hands’s goal was to initially address the immediate needs of those in need with providing food, resources, and supplies.
Over the years, their financial aid and support expanded into creating a Helping Hands Thrift Store in 1980 and the Health Center of Helping Hands in 2000. Every purchase made at the Helping Hands Thrift Store goes to help a neighbor in need. The Health Centers of Helping Hands offers medical services at a significantly reduced cost as well as offering an income based sliding scale program. Additionally, they host a Christmas Toy drive each year that gives over 1,000 children four toys each as well as stocking stuffers.
Their vision statement states, “We strive to ensure that no one in Rockwall County goes to bed hungry, without a roof overhead, or is deprived of needed medical care.”
Dr. Anish Reddy and his staff Carla and Kristen volunteered last week at Helping Hands of Rockwall packing, donating, and organizing toys and canned food items for the local community.
Most Needed Items for Helping Hands Food Pantry:
Non-perishable Food Items:
Canned fruits and vegetables
Rice and pasta
Cereal and oatmeal
Canned soups and stews
Shelf-stable milk
Cooking oil
Hygiene Products:
Toothpaste and toothbrushes
Soap and shampoo
Diapers and baby wipes
Feminine hygiene products
Household Essentials:
Toilet paper and tissues
Cleaning supplies
Laundry detergent
Join Alpine Dental in Making a Difference
Donations can be dropped off at Alpine Dental's location during regular business hours. Every month Alpine Dental wishes to give back to a local non-profit in the Rockwall community. Any small act of generosity is greatly appreciated and can make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most.
Alpine Dental of Rockwall’s experienced team provides a wide range of services from dental implants and braces, to cosmetic dentistry, whitenings and cleanings. Dr. Anish Reddy’s primary goal for his patients is providing a comfortable and stress free environment, all delivered with cutting edge technology. To become a patient and learn more about Alpine Dental visit their website at alpinedentalrockwall.com and make an appointment online today to drop off donations and help the Rockwall community.
Contact
Brigid Gates
832-212-7840
https://www.alpinedentalrockwall.com/
