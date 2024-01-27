Failure: A Love Story at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the heartbreaking romance, Failure: A Love Story as its next student production.
Director Benjamin Cole is eager to share the talents of his student cast. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting and Projections Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Alicia Vazquez-Artigas, Carmel Valley).
Performances are February 15 through 18 on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM February 15 & 16, 2PM and 5:30PM February 17th, and 2PM February 18. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
