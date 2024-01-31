Author Linda Forrest’s New Book, “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy,” is a Heartwarming Story with an Invaluable Lesson for Young Children
Recent release “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy” from Page Publishing author Linda Forrest is an inspiring Christmas story introducing Randy, an elf who was not quite fulfilled in his job at the North Pole. Read along as Santa discovers Randy’s hidden talent and makes his dreams come true!
Gloucester, VA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Forrest, a firm believer in positivity and that every setback is a lesson, has completed her new book, “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy”: a charming holiday story for young children.
Randy was like so many of us, sometimes feeling stuck in his job, wondering what he could do to change his life for the better. Sometimes we have to take risks. If we don’t try, we will never know. It’s the what-ifs that will always nag at you. Randy loved his hobby, but he didn’t want to disappoint anyone. How was he going to fix his dilemma?
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Forrest’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
