Author Linda Forrest’s New Book, “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy,” is a Heartwarming Story with an Invaluable Lesson for Young Children

Recent release “Randy: The Elf Who Wanted to Make Candy” from Page Publishing author Linda Forrest is an inspiring Christmas story introducing Randy, an elf who was not quite fulfilled in his job at the North Pole. Read along as Santa discovers Randy’s hidden talent and makes his dreams come true!