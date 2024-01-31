Author Bennie Taylor’s New Book, "Ascendance to Elysium Fields," is an Inspiring Story of Integrity and Justice in the Deep South During the Jim Crow Era
Recent release “Ascendance to Elysium Fields” from Page Publishing author Bennie Taylor is a riveting novel following Brenan Mutha, the son of a prosperous and undetectably biracial family in early twentieth century Louisiana. The arc of Brenan’s life as the child of Irish immigrant carpenter father and brilliant mother, whose mixed-race heritage was passed along to their son along with their staunch advocacy for fairness, offers a compelling lesson in humanity in the modern era and beyond.
Steubenville, OH, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bennie Taylor a Louisiana native who played defensive tackle for Grambling College, was signed to the New Orleans Saints, and after a brief NFL career returned to school, ultimately earning a PhD in adolescent psychology and retiring after a thirty-two-years of service as a children’s advocate, has completed his new book, “Ascendance to Elysium Fields”: a riveting work that keeps the pages turning until its poignant conclusion.
This is the story of a man and his extended family and their lifelong fight for racial equality in the Jim Crow era of the South.
Published by Page Publishing, Bennie Taylor’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ascendance to Elysium Fields” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or carnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ cooks, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
