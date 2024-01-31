Author Bennie Taylor’s New Book, "Ascendance to Elysium Fields," is an Inspiring Story of Integrity and Justice in the Deep South During the Jim Crow Era

Recent release “Ascendance to Elysium Fields” from Page Publishing author Bennie Taylor is a riveting novel following Brenan Mutha, the son of a prosperous and undetectably biracial family in early twentieth century Louisiana. The arc of Brenan’s life as the child of Irish immigrant carpenter father and brilliant mother, whose mixed-race heritage was passed along to their son along with their staunch advocacy for fairness, offers a compelling lesson in humanity in the modern era and beyond.