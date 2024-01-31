Author Stephen Redic’s New Book, "Tying My Shoes," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Range of Life’s Topics and Situations

Recent release “Tying My Shoes” from Covenant Books author Stephen Redic is an engaging series of poems and ruminations concerning an expansive range of what it means to exist within the world today, all while utilizing a variety of styles and voices that give each entry a unique flavor and highlight the author’s versatility and ability to craft stories through prose.