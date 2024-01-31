Author Stephen Redic’s New Book, "Tying My Shoes," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Range of Life’s Topics and Situations
Recent release “Tying My Shoes” from Covenant Books author Stephen Redic is an engaging series of poems and ruminations concerning an expansive range of what it means to exist within the world today, all while utilizing a variety of styles and voices that give each entry a unique flavor and highlight the author’s versatility and ability to craft stories through prose.
Candia, NH, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Redic, who resides in Candia, New Hampshire, surrounded by nature and friends, has completed his new book, “Tying My Shoes”: a thought-provoking collection of poems that reflect upon the author’s incredible experiences throughout life, and his observations of the world around him and the human condition as he has witnessed them.
Born in Concord, New Hampshire, and raised in Caribou, Maine, author Stephen Redic is a true New England product. An avid sports fan, historian, musician, and writer, Stephen maintains an active lifestyle and considers himself extremely blessed, having met every President since Eisenhower, beaten cancer twice, and having six great-grandchildren. All these blessings combined with the good fortune of being adopted by two loving parents, who did everything possible to provide a good life, and then being reunited—at the age of forty-five—with his birth family give the author a wealth of experience to draw on.
“‘Tying my Shoes’ is a collection of poems covering a wide spectrum of experiences occurring over the last twelve years,” writes Redic. “It comments on love and hate and old and new traditions and provides the reader with a unique perspective on life around them. It will make you laugh, cry, and question the world’s problems with new insights.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen Redic’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers, who will easily find themselves absorbed by the descriptive quality of the author’s ekphrastic poetry or plunged into a moment of first-person history. Blending together sincerity with native New England wit, Redic ensures there is something here for everyone that fans of poetry and newcomers to the form won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “Tying My Shoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
