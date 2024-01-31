Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three,” Explores the Virtues and Gifts of the Holy Spirit

Recent release “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman is a charming story that follows young Jeremiah as he learns all about the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit, and how to incorporate them into his everyday life in order to grow in his relationship with the Lord.