Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three,” Explores the Virtues and Gifts of the Holy Spirit
Recent release “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman is a charming story that follows young Jeremiah as he learns all about the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit, and how to incorporate them into his everyday life in order to grow in his relationship with the Lord.
Darien, WI, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Ira Krausman, a former pro-skier who currently works a third shift in a warehouse, and has previously worked as a deckhand on harbor tug boats along the upper Mississippi, has completed his new book, “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three”: a faith-based tale that follows a young boy who, with the help of his mother, learns all about the seven gifts and twelve fruits of the Holy Spirit that will help guide him towards a more fulfilling life.
Krausman writes, “Jeremiah is a young boy who, by the wishes of his mother, who is a deacon in the church, comes up with a very intuitive idea of her own design to bring her young son to come to know the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit—wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the Lord—and also the twelve fruits of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance, modesty, charity, chastity.
“As this young man embarks on his paper route, early Saturday morning, his life unfolds in a discovery of all that he is as witness and partaker. As he goes thus, he makes notation in his pocketbook. Jeremiah honors his mother’s wishes, and all his notations are here to learn from as well, plus a section at the end of this book so that your child or young adult or adult can come interact and make notations of their own path to come and know the Holy Spirit as well.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Ira Krausman’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers learn to apply themselves and seek to build a relationship with the Holy Spirit. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Krausman’s tale to life, “Jeremiah’s Path to Confirmation” is the perfect tool to help readers from all walks of life learn more about the Holy Spirit and forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Jeremiah's Path to Confirmation: And His Pocketbook of Seven, Nine Plus Three” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
